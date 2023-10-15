(Copyright 2010 Nancy Warner)

Executive Vice Chairman

Cushman & Wakefield

With over 35 years of commercial real estate expertise, Jeffrey Cole is a distinguished professional who has navigated complex transactions across office and industrial sectors. His remarkable career spans over 144 million square feet of space and 397 sales, amounting to an impressive $16.4 billion in total consideration. Cole is renowned for being a top institutional office and industrial investment sales specialist in Southern California. Recipient of the coveted national “Top Producer” award multiple times, he stands as C&W’s top investment broker in the Western United States and nationally. Notable transactions from the past 24 months include substantial industrial and office projects, with deals such as a $365M Fontana industrial campus sale and a $271.5M Las Vegas industrial project sale. Cole’s impact extends to community engagement, where he serves on the Board of Directors for Crystal Cove Conservancy and as vice chairman of the Aviation Committee for the City of Newport Beach.