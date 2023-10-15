Jessica Ann Hubbard

Chief Executive Officer

Casa Youth Shelter

After growing up in an environment of poverty and abuse, and working to become an educator, attorney, and advocate, Jessica Hubbard this year took on her latest impactful challenge in a role that has her continuing to leverage her lived experience, this time as CEO of Casa Youth Shelter, a Los Alamitos-based nonprofit that serves and nurtures youth in crisis with shelter, counseling, and support services. She sees herself in many of the youth, who -- as she did -- struggle with poverty, dysfunctional family systems, sex trafficking, and other issues. With her team, she works to create a community where all adolescents in crisis have a safe place to stay, in an environment that promotes personal growth and healthy relationships. Under Hubbard’s leadership, Casa Youth Shelter was able to have its most successful gala to date in 2023.

