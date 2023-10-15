(Fletcher)

Co-Founder and Head of Capital Markets

Waterford

As co-founder and head of capital markets at Waterford, John Drachman has a distinguished career marked by significant achievements. He launched Stillwater Investment Group in 2014, subsequently partnering in over $2.8 billion worth of office, retail and apartment assets in Southern California. Drachman’s expertise lies in forging joint venture partnerships with various capital sources - from private investors to institutional equity funds - utilizing his strong brokerage community relationships for sourcing opportunities. His educational background includes a bachelor of business administration from the University of Arizona, an MBA, and a master’s in real estate development from the University of Southern California. He’s an active NAIOP member, an adjunct faculty member at USC since 2015, and a devoted swimmer and golfer. Drachman resides in Newport Beach with his wife and three children.