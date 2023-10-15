(JON DIDIER/JON DIDIER)

Managing Partner

Reed Smith LLP

John F. Simonis is an eminent figure in Southern California’s legal landscape, renowned for his 37-year career as a leading real estate lawyer. As managing partner of Reed Smith LLP’s Orange County office, his impact spans complex transactions, development, and community engagement. His expertise in joint ventures, purchases, sales, leasing, and development covers diverse segments, including data centers and tech facilities. As a founding partner of Reed Smith’s Costa Mesa office, Simonis’ dynamic leadership swiftly established the firm’s presence in Orange County. With 12 attorneys across varied practices, Reed Smith’s growth under his stewardship is remarkable. His involvement with United Way of Orange County for over three decades exemplifies his commitment to bettering communities. As a legal luminary and community advocate, John F. Simonis is a trailblazer in every sense.