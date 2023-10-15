CEO & Director

Landsea Homes

John Ho has been Landsea Homes’ chief executive officer and director since 2013. Before founding Landsea Homes, he dedicated a decade to real estate investment and development at Colliers International and Jones Lang LaSalle. At Jones Lang LaSalle he held the position of director from 2011 to 2013, where he led the firm in cross-border business development and provided transactional, consultancy, and other integrated real estate services to Chinese businesses investing abroad. Ho holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and earned an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

