Founder & CEO

Ardius

Joshua Yan Lun Lee, a former Ernst & Young executive with over 13 years of experience and a background in venture capital, has made significant contributions to the start-up community. As the founder & CEO of Ardius, he played a pivotal role in helping startups navigate the complexities of the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by developing software that identifies tax credit-eligible expenses seamlessly. Lee’s dedication to making specialized knowledge accessible to startups is evident through initiatives like waiving sign-up fees, purchasing services from clients to support others, and deferring fees until companies receive their payroll tax offset. His career transition from Ernst & Young to venture capital showcases a deep understanding of both worlds, enabling him to disrupt the industry effectively. With over 20 years of experience, his extensive network has proved invaluable in forging partnerships and expediting processes. Lee’s recent exit with Ardius, where he shared returns with his team and early investors, exemplifies his leadership and success.

