Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Julian Freeman, a partner at Cox Castle & Nicholson, is a preeminent transactional attorney specializing in commercial real estate. Renowned for orchestrating intricate lease transactions, he handles numerous major deals annually, averaging 200 transactions and over four million square feet. He also leads the Orange County Office team and Office and Industrial Industry group, managing team dynamics and fostering client relations. Distinguished for creative problem-solving, Freeman focuses on acquisitions, developments, joint ventures, and real estate asset management, particularly in office, industrial, and retail leasing. He’s a key player in 20 million square feet of leasing across the U.S., including record-setting Orange County leases. Freeman’s prowess is evident in his role representing institutional landlords in sizable transactions earning him accolades like Real Estate Forum’s “50 Under 40.” His national industrial leasing practice further solidifies his market leadership.

