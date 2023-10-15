(adrinamovsesian)

President & CEO Succession

Capital Alliance

Julian Movsesian is the president and founder of Capital Management Strategies, Inc. and CEO of Succession Capital Alliance(tm) (SCA). His impressive insurance career began with Connecticut Mutual Life in 1985, where he quickly became a top producer. In 1996, Movsesian pioneered the financed insurance concept, The Capital Maximization Strategy, endorsed by 10 major carriers and recognized as the industry’s largest premium finance program, benefiting clients, businesses, and families for over 26 years.

In 2004, Movsesian co-founded Succession Capital Alliance(tm) to address life insurance knowledge gaps. SCA has placed over $60 billion in coverage with a financed portfolio exceeding $6 billion. Movsesian’s innovation is nationally acclaimed, with regular speaking engagements at top insurance conferences and prestigious awards, including the Reinventing Company of the Year from Associated Corporate Growth. As a philanthropist, Movsesian and the SCA Foundation support various charitable organizations focused on children’s education and self esteem enhancement.