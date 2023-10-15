Executive Director

Orange County Academy of Sciences

and Arts

Kapil Mathur is an education advocate who serves as the executive director of the Orange County Academy of Sciences and Arts (OCASA). OCASA operates two public charter schools serving students from kindergarten to 12th grade. With a deep passion for fostering excellence in education, he has made significant contributions to the field and has become a prominent figure in California’s educational landscape. Mathur has demonstrated a relentless commitment to providing highquality education and innovative student learning experiences throughout his career. He has played a pivotal role in shaping OCASA into a renowned institution known for its interdisciplinary approach, focus on mastery, and emphasis on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education. He also has spearheaded numerous initiatives to enhance the curriculum, expand the school’s infrastructure, support high-quality teachers, and create opportunities for students.