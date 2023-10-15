(Laurel Hungerford)

Executive Director

Community Legal Aid SoCal

Kate Marr has devoted her entire 23-year career to working in legal services. She started as a staff attorney working primarily with survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Before joining Community Legal Aid SoCal in 2017 to become its executive director, she was a managing attorney at the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles.

Since Marr began her tenure as executive director, CLA SoCal has grown from $8.5 million in revenue in 2017 to more than $15.7 million in 2023. The staff has grown from 90 to 139 and the organization has expanded its free legal services for low-income residents in areas of law including consumer defense, domestic violence, family, housing, health, immigration, public benefits, and seniors, resulting in significant life-changing impact for clients.