Executive Director, Medi-Cal/CalAIM

CalOptima Health

With an impactful career spanning 25 years in healthcare leadership, Kelly Bruno-Nelson is a dedicated advocate for the underserved and spearheads CalOptima Health’s transformative initiatives that prioritize prevention and whole-person care for Orange County’s low-income residents. Under her vision, she pioneered a self-sustaining Street Medicine pilot program offering primary and urgent care to unsheltered individuals, established 14 community supports involving 70 providers, impacting 13,800 lives through cost-effective medical benefit alternatives, and launched the ECM Academy, training over 40 organizations to become care providers. Notably, Bruno-Nelson distributed $30 million for housing projects, introduced workforce development for justice-involved and unhoused members, and partnered with the United Way for a landlord incentive program. Her impressive track record and collaborations underscore her commitment to fostering positive community impact and driving innovative healthcare solutions.