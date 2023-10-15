President & CEO

South County Outreach

LaVal Brewer is the president & CEO of South County Outreach in Irvine, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to prevent hunger and homelessness by helping people help themselves. He possesses more than 30 years of experience in nonprofit management and more than a decade of experience in executive and development roles.

It is Brewer’s goal to transform the organization’s Food Pantry into a place where people who are in short-term crisis situations can shop for nutritious, healthy food in a normal grocery store environment without having to pay. He also hopes to partner with cities, funders, and corporate groups to create revenue that will allow the organization to help people who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments, and find ways for people to better themselves so that they can escape hunger and homelessness.