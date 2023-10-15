(Tashia Peterman)

President & Founder

STEM Advantage

Lee Ann Kline began her career as a programmer at IBM. As a mathematics and computer science major and first-generation college student, she was keenly aware of the lack of women in her field and the need for role models and mentors. As her career progressed and she became a consultant at EY, she observed firsthand the lack of gender and racial diversity in the technology organizations she served. Inspired to create change, Kline envisioned a holistic program to help women and underserved communities interested in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) prepare for, launch, and excel in STEM careers. STEM Advantage “levels the playing field” by empowering talented students, who are mostly first-generation college students from low-income families, with access to networks, employment, and economic mobility that is overwhelmingly limited to students attending private or elite public universities.

