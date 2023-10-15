COO & Co-Founder

The Zandbergen Group

Letitia Berbaum, partner and COO of The Zandbergen Group, is a pioneering female wealth advisor. She specializes in “True Wealth” strategies, high-net-worth asset transfers, multi-generational family wealth management, and comprehensive business owner planning, from start-ups to exit strategies. With seven consecutive Orange County Five-Star Wealth Manager awards, she holds AIF® and CEPA® designations, Series 66 securities registration, and licenses for Long Term Care and Life Insurance. Berbaum’s expertise is recognized by the Forbes Business Council and actively promotes women’s career advancement through the Brea Chamber of Commerce Women in Leadership Council. Senator Bob Archuleta’s office acknowledged her as a “Woman of Achievement” for her community contributions. Berbaum, a trailblazer in wealth advisory, empowers future generations of female advisors.