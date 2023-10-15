Partner Musick

Peeler & Garrett LLP

Lisa R. Hsiao, a partner at Musick Peeler & Garrett LLP, is an accomplished trial attorney. Her practice focuses on transportation, product and premises liability, real estate, and employment law. She adeptly represents a diverse clientele, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to individuals, with a strong emphasis on product liability, business litigation, and transportation law.

Hsiao is a pivotal member and leader of the firm’s 24-hour Accident Investigation Team. This team ensures prompt and thorough representation for clients in the aftermath of accidents while preserving crucial evidence. By maintaining a roster of investigators and experts, they can swiftly respond to accidents, a vital service considering potential delays in litigation filing. Following her legal education, she gained invaluable experience clerking for five federal judges in the Central District of California. This experience honed Hsiao’s research and writing skills and deepened her knowledge of bankruptcy law.

