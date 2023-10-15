Chief Executive Officer

Families Forward

Madelynn Hirneise serves as chief executive officer of Families Forward, an Irvine-based nonprofit committed to helping families who are facing a housing crisis. Families Forward is a county leader in family housing navigation and the administration of safety-net services to at-risk and homeless families. What began with two farmhouses and five rented apartments has evolved into more than 90 affordable housing units.

As a steadfast leader navigating the evolving nonprofit landscape, she strives to create and maintain a positive environment for members of the Families Forward team and advocates for an Orange County where every family has a home. A leader within her space, Hirneise is dedicated to using her skills and expertise to address issues that families experiencing homelessness face countywide such as equity, access to housing and childcare, among others.

