Partner

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP

Marc H. Garelick, partner at Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP, is an esteemed family law attorney renowned for guiding high-asset and high-income clients through intricate family matters. With a compassionate approach, he adeptly handles divorce, child support, custody, domestic abuse, paternity, property division, and spousal support cases. As manager of the Orange County office, he offers tailored solutions, recognizing the emotional and complex nature of such cases.

With over 13 years of legal experience, Garelick’s dedication to his clients’ rights is evident through his zealous advocacy. He’s a noted author and speaker, contributing insights on estate planning and divorce. His involvement in various legal and professional organizations showcases his commitment to community and growth. Honored with accolades like the Silver Gavel award, Super Lawyers recognition, and a “Superb” Avvo rating, he is an unwavering advocate in family law, ensuring his clients receive the personal attention and diligent representation they deserve.