Chief Executive Officer

Human Options

Maricela Rios-Faust is a leader in preventing and ending relationship violence through her work as CEO of nonprofit Human Options, one of the most comprehensive relationship violence service providers in Orange County, and her leadership on partnerships and collaboratives aimed at ending the cycle of violence. As CEO, she brings strong strategic leadership, nonprofit management, and fundraising skills to her multi-faceted role at Human Options.

Rios-Faust’s leadership has led to Human Options’ budget growth from $4.5 million to $7 million and doubling its presence in high-need communities, increasing access to needed resources for survivors. Her leadership has led to strategic partnerships including local cities like Irvine and Costa Mesa, law enforcement such as the Santa Ana Police Department, and other key stakeholders and community-based organizations.