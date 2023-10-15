Vice Chairman

Newmark

Matt Berres is a distinguished professional serving as the vice chairman of Newmark’s Net Lease Capital Markets group, specializing in net leased properties. His expertise and contributions have been instrumental in driving exceptional growth within the team’s services, encompassing net lease disposition, acquisition advisory, and 1031 exchange transactions. Over the past 24 months, Berres has achieved remarkable milestones, surpassing a sale volume exceeding $1.2 billion and leading sales of more than 125 properties nationwide. His exceptional leadership and outstanding performance have earned him a well-deserved promotion to vice chairman and recognition as a top producer within Newmark’s Orange County office. Berres’ dedication to excellence is further underscored by his status as a Connect Top Broker and CoStar Power Broker. His unwavering commitment continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the success and reputation of Newmark’s Capital Markets division.