Executive Director

Sandy Feet Initiative

Maureen “Mo” Langley is the founder and executive director of Sandy Feet Initiative. While working with organizations that introduce surfing to children with special needs, she noticed that the participants’ siblings were left on the sidelines; literally, left on the sand to watch while their siblings participated in water activities. As a champion for the vulnerable, she decided to create something to allow these siblings an opportunity of their own. In 2017 Langley launched Sandy Feet Initiative, a nonprofit organization where the siblings of children with special needs, disabilities, and chronic illness receive recognition and support through beach-based programs. Sandy Feet Initiative provides weeklong and after-school beach camps, providing a safe place for siblings to learn, have fun, and meet other kids who also know what it is like to have a sibling with special needs.