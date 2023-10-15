Client Account Leadership

Accenture

Megan Yoo Schneider, a transformative force in client account leadership at Accenture, is recognized for her remarkable contributions to diverse industries. A visionary strategist, she empowers clients within the utilities, energy, natural resources, and automotive sectors, crafting innovative solutions to navigate dynamic landscapes. Her commitment to driving change extends beyond client success. Schneider champions women and underrepresented groups in STEM fields, mentoring emerging professionals and aiding immigrants and refugees through Upwardly Global. Serving as president of the Municipal Water District of Orange County Board, she amplifies diverse voices while shaping strategic initiatives.

Despite facing ovarian cancer, Schneider’s resilience shines as she raises funds for vital research being a participant in the UCI Anti-Cancer Challenge. Her unwavering dedication to her community and cancer research exemplifies leadership, compassion, and unwavering determination.