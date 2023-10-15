Conservation Consultant

Hills For Everyone

Melanie Marie Schlotterbeck has served on the Brea Planning Commission for over six years, advocating for sustainable development and natural resource protection. She led the commission through multiple contentious residential and mixed-use projects to approve or recommend approval on all projects. She also serves as a community emergency response team volunteer, which includes basic disaster response skills including fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and triage. Schlotterbeck secured $243.5 million for an innovative Environmental Mitigation Program within the Orange County Transportation Authority’s (OCTA) Renewed Measure M. Two restoration projects were funded, and one acquisition (301 acres) was purchased adjacent to Chino Hills State Park through this mitigation program, advancing Hills For Everyone’s mission/goals. She has been involved with the conservation of over 63,000 acres in Southern California and more than 350,0000 acres statewide.

