Partner

Snell & Wilmer

Michael B. Reynolds is an esteemed bankruptcy partner at Snell & Wilmer, a renowned business law firm renowned for its global footprint. With extensive prowess in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, corporate reorganizations, and intricate litigation, he thrives in state and federal courts, both at trial and appellate levels.

Leveraging over two decades of experience, Reynolds adeptly represents financial institutions, lenders, and corporations in multi-faceted debt enforcement, insolvency matters, and realization solutions. His legal acumen extends to nuanced areas such as fraudulent transfer litigation, preference actions, and real property enforcement. Reynolds exhibits exceptional leadership by holding pivotal roles in professional and community organizations. He’s a passionate amateur race car driver with a record of over 130 career race starts and numerous victories across North America. This distinct pursuit fuels innovative problem-solving and valuable connections in the legal and business realms.