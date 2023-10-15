Executive Vice President & Chief Banking Officer

Partners Bank of California

Michael Chambers, the executive vice president and chief banking officer at Partners Bank of California, has been instrumental in the bank’s growth to over $500 million in assets. He manages a $300 million client portfolio while overseeing seven other advisors. He joined Partners Bank of California in 2007 as an original investor and employee, focusing on full deposit and lending relationships for entrepreneurs in Orange and Los Angeles counties. The bank offers entrepreneurs “one-stop shopping” for their commercial banking needs with a dedicated client advisor. Prior to his current role, Chambers worked at MBNA America Bank managing affinity credit card relationships with major sports leagues. He also serves as the advisory board chairman for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley. Chambers’ exceptional leadership spans banking and community service, supported by a Bachelor of Science in political science from Coastal Carolina University.