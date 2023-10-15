Executive Director

Southern California Hospice Foundation

Michelle Wulfestieg suffered a stroke at the age of 11 and then again at age 25, which almost killed her. After recovering, she vowed to dedicate the rest of her life to bringing comfort to those at the end of their lives. She has served as the executive director of Southern California Hospice Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the lives of terminally ill patients and their families, for the past 13 years.

Throughout her tenure with Southern California Hospice Foundation, Wulfestieg has served more than 7,000 terminally ill children and adults and in 2023 opened the Heavenly Home, a six-bedroom residential care home that allows people to complete their lives with peace and dignity, spending their final days making meaningful memories with loved ones.