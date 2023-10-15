Founding Executive Artistic Director

Chance Theater

Oanh Nguyen has been serving as Chance Theater’s founding artistic director since 1999. He is a recipient of TCG’s New Generations Grant and the TCG Nathan Cummings Young Leaders of Color Fellowship. He received the Outstanding Artist Award by Arts Orange County, inducted into Anaheim High School’s Hall of Fame, and was a commencement speaker for Chapman University College of Performing Arts.

While these accomplishments and recognitions speak volumes to his leadership skills, Nguyen has the passion and abilities to have a great impact on the future of theater in our country, especially nonprofit theaters. His commitment to making theater accessible helped establish Chance Theater’s educational outreach program in 2005, Speak Up, which provides opportunities for teens, teens on the spectrum, and veterans to participate in theatre arts workshops completely free of charge.