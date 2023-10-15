Founder & CEO Crime

Survivors Resource Center

Patricia Wenskunas was the victim of an attempted murder. She turned this traumatic situation into action as an advocate for victims of violent crime. Since her survival in 2002, her daily focus has been on helping others navigate the labyrinth of law enforcement, the court system, and victim support services so that no victim leaves her organization without the help they need to survive and thrive. Wenskunas is well-known for her advocacy for victims’ rights through education on Marsy’s Law, a state constitutional amendment that became law in California in 2008. Clients of the Crime Survivors Resource Center are often children, women, minorities, and others who have nowhere to turn for help. Crime Survivors offers assistance, classes, holiday events, supplies for daily living and more, so clients can rebuild their lives and sense of security.