Founder & President

Women’s Journey Foundation

Patty Turrell and her team have made a significant impact on the lives of at-risk girls by focusing on building self-esteem and addressing the crisis of depression and suicide among young girls. She founded the Women’s Journey Foundation in 2002, which has since helped thousands of at-risk girls for over two decades.

Adapting to the challenges of the pandemic and transitioning to online programs demonstrates the dedication and resilience of Turrell’s organization, vision, and leadership. It’s impressive how the online self-esteem program reached girls across 24 states, allowing them to benefit from the foundation’s work even during a difficult time. The annual production of Making HERstory, watched by an international audience in seven countries, highlights the global reach of the Women’s Journey Foundation and its commitment to empowering women and girls worldwide.