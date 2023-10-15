Vice Chairman

Newmark

Paul Jones, vice chairman at Newmark, brings over 15 years of expertise in the acquisition and disposition of office, industrial, land, and mixeduse properties. Serving institutional and high-net-worth private clients, he is a driving force behind the Newport Beach office. He has facilitated transactions worth more than $15 billion, demonstrating his mastery in office, industrial and land assets. His extensive experience encompasses recapitalizations, joint ventures, and effective client representation. Previously at CBRE for 14 years, Jones’ achievements marked him as a top-producing investment professional. His remarkable achievements in the last two years include a series of successful deals, reinforcing his prominence in the market. Jones’ strategic insights, market dominance, and innovative approaches underscore his ability to navigate complex transactions. In 2023 he continues to lead, evident in his impressive market share and participation in transformative office covered land plays for residential development.

