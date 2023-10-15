Founder & President

Sterling Public Relations

With a legacy spanning 15 years, Paula Steurer is the driving force behind Sterling Public Relations. Her brainchild, founded in 2008, blazes new trails in publicity, branding, and marketing, raising brands to prominence. Steurer’s visionary leadership and strategic prowess breathe life into brands, earning her esteem among entrepreneurs and executives. Her dynamic insights have graced stages of renowned brands, while she contributes to Entrepreneur Magazine and leads their leadership council. Steurer’s heart for change extends to organizations like CASA of Orange County, The Drake Gives, and The Literacy Project. Amplifying voices and creating lasting impact, she champions youth development and nonprofit work. This year, she deepened her commitment to CASA, advocating for foster care youth. Driven by her belief in the power of one, Steurer thrives in reshaping brand narratives and transforming businesses and communities.