Praful Kulkarni is a trailblazer in revolutionizing the architecture and construction sectors through innovative project design and implementation. Based in Orange County, he has led transformative initiatives, redefined traditional practices, and driven efficiency and creativity. His leadership has been pivotal in projects like the Hollywood Burbank Airport Replacement, Veterans Home of California Yountville, and the renovation of the historic Gregory Bateson Building. A proponent of collaborative design and progressive design-build, Kulkarni champions Senate Bill 706, enhancing project predictability.

As a Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) board member and former national chair of the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA), Kulkarni promotes excellence. He advocates diversity and inclusion, amplifying voices through Prism ERG at CannonDesign, and engages in L.A.’s economic development.

