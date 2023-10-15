Chief Executive Officer

ATTOM

Rob Barber is an industry titan with over 30 years of experience in the real estate information services sector. As the CEO of ATTOM, he has been the driving force behind the company’s remarkable success. Barber’s leadership and strategic acumen led to the creation of the ATTOM Data Warehouse and a successful rebranding effort to ATTOM Data Solutions, solidifying its position as a premier property data provider.

Prior to his role at ATTOM, Barber played a pivotal role in transforming Environmental Data Resources (EDR) into a comprehensive content, workflow, and business intelligence platform. His visionary approach fueled ATTOM’s growth, marked by the introduction of innovative data delivery solutions and an expansion of its service offerings. His unwavering commitment to enhancing real estate transparency has resulted in strategic partnerships and acquisitions, further establishing ATTOM as an industry leader in property data solutions. Barber’s illustrious career continues to shape the landscape of real estate information services.