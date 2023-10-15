Executive Vice President

and Director of Retail Banking

Mechanics Bank

Robbin Preciado, executive VP and retail banking director at Mechanics Bank, leads the bank’s retail operations with over 600 employees and 100 branches serving various clients across California. With over 30 years of banking experience, she’s known for fostering collaborative work cultures. Before joining Mechanics Bank, Preciado held significant roles at Union Bank, overseeing retail banking in Southern California for 13 years. She also contributed to MUFG and Wells Fargo from 1989 to 2011. Preciado is deeply involved in community service, having served on numerous boards including Orange County Business Council, Orange County United Way, and YMCA Los Angeles, among others. She earned her bachelor of arts in economics from UCLA and is a native Californian residing in Orange County with her husband and two daughters. Preciado’s leadership and commitment strengthen both her bank and her communities.