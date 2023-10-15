Chief Executive Officer

Waymakers

Ronnetta Johnson joined the Orange County nonprofit Waymakers in 1995, holding several key positions in advance of her appointment to CEO in 2015. Her impact on the organization is significant, especially within the last two years.

Under Johnson’s leadership, the agency provides interventions that can lead to happier and healthier lives for vulnerable children, individuals, and families by working with those impacted by difficult community or family circumstances, mental health concerns, or the criminal actions of others. Started in 1972 out of UCI, Waymakers’ initial focus was to provide diversion counseling for delinquent youths and their families. This year the agency is celebrating its 50th year with a budget of over $30 million, more than 350 staff, and hundreds of volunteers, which typically serve over 100,000 individuals each year.

