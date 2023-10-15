Attorney

Lionsgate Law Group, APC

Sayan Aboudi is a dedicated attorney at Lionsgate Law Group, APC, renowned for his expertise in personal injury cases. Driven by a commitment to justice, his passion for advocacy took root when he witnessed his own family’s forced exile by the Iranian government. Vowing to champion those in need, he embarked on a mission to empower the voiceless. As the founder and managing partner of Lionsgate Law Group, APC, Aboudi leads a prominent personal injury firm. With an unwavering focus on client care, he handles cases - ranging from car accidents and traumatic brain injuries to wrongful deaths and catastrophic injuries. His dedication has earned him accolades like the Super Lawyers Rising Star Award (2019-2022), recognition as America’s Top 100 Attorneys (2020 & 2021), and a perfect 10 Avvo rating. Acknowledged among the Top 100 Attorneys in America for Personal Injury (2021), Aboudi’s career thrives through his involvement in organizations like the Consumer Attorneys Association of L.A. and the L.A. County Bar Association.

