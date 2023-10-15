Wedding Engagement Laguna Beach (Faye Chapman)

Founder & Executive Director

OC World

Founded and led by Scott Robert Hays, OC World is an innovative nonprofit multimedia organization that broadcasts on KLCS PBS in Los Angeles to an estimated 15.5 million households from Santa Barbara to San Diego. OC World produces a 30-minute public affairs TV program that tackles significant social issues and provides residents with critical information to learn more about themselves and their communities, and ultimately make better-informed decisions.

Under Hays’ stewardship, OC World’s diverse format includes in-studio interviews, field reports, and short documentaries. Its fiscal sponsor is Charitable Ventures in Santa Ana, providing OC World with an innovative nonprofit media model with a distinct built-in infrastructure. The strategy is to discover, capture, and share stories with diverse cultural perspectives from underrepresented members of OC communities.