Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Sean Matsler, a partner at Cox, Castle & Nicholson, stands as a prominent land use and natural resources attorney with a primary focus on real estate. With a specialization in obtaining entitlements for intricate and contentious development projects, he expertly guides clients through the approval process. He skillfully navigates state and local administrative bodies to secure vital approvals. Matsler’s counsel benefits landowners and developers in adhering to the extensive web of local, state, and federal laws governing real estate development. He handles complex compliance issues, including planning and zoning regulations, CEQA, and the California Coastal Act.

His recent achievements include representing developers in the revitalization of Dana Point Harbor and overseeing multiple large-scale projects in Newport Beach. Matsler is co-chair of Cox Castle’s Orange County team, where he spearheads team management, generates new business, and fosters client relationships. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in forming the Homelessness Initiative, demonstrating his commitment to addressing significant societal issues.