Executive Vice President

Voit Real Estate Services

Seth Davenport is an accomplished EVP at Voit Real Estate, leading in Orange County property sales, innovation, and philanthropy. He spearheads the Zehner Davenport Industrial Group, excelling in industrial and investment property transactions. An innovator, he established a groundbreaking commercial property marketing platform, raising industry standards. His commitment to exceeding expectations resonates in his exceptional services for diverse clients, from local business owners to institutional investors. Acknowledged as Voit’s Top Producer Companywide in 2022, Davenport boasts multiple industry accolades, including “30 Under 30,” “40 Under 40,” and “50 Under 40” awards. As an influential leader, he mentors young professionals, holds key positions in SIOR, NAIOP, and AIR, and contributed to Voit’s recognition as a top workplace.

His philanthropic endeavors, from combating sex trafficking to ultra-marathon fundraising, reflect his commitment to positive change. Seth Davenport’s leadership extends to Orange County’s real estate market, his community, and beyond.