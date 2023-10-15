(DANIEL MITCHELL)

CEO & Founder

Beacon Pointe Advisors

Shannon F. Eusey is the chief executive officer of Beacon Pointe Advisors, the largest female-led Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm in the country serving private clients, foundations, and retirement plans. Through her passion for financial education, she is a founding member of the Beacon Pointe Women’s Advisory Institute and co-authored “Your Dollars, Our Sense: A Fun and Simple Guide to Money Matters,” an international best-selling book that has ranked #1 in six different business and finance categories. Eusey graduated from the University of California, Irvine, where she played Division I volleyball, and received her MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Business. She is a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) for the Orange County Chapter and serves on the Board for the Banc of California. Other advisory roles Eusey has actively been involved with include the Charles Schwab Advisor Council, the TD Ameritrade Advisory Council, and the CNBC Financial Advisor Council.