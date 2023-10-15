Partner

Knobbe Martens

As the first woman of color to co-chair Knobbe Martens’ renowned litigation practice, Sheila Swaroop is an embodiment of leadership and advocacy. For over two decades, she’s championed complex technology cases, securing victories for global companies. Her strategic brilliance shines in high-stakes trials, appellate work, and ITC cases, delivering results for clients like mophie, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, and Balt USA. Swaroop’s ascent to co-chairing the litigation practice in 2021 and co-chairing the ITC litigation practice group showcases her impact. Dedicated to diversity and mentorship, she elevates underrepresented voices, fostering growth in the IP community. Beyond her legal accomplishments, her service spans leadership roles in prestigious organizations and an impressive publication portfolio. Recognized with accolades like the “2023 Asian Leadership Award,” Swaroop is an inspiration in law and leadership.