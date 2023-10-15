(Kenny Goldberg)

CEO & Founder

My Private Professor, LLC

Six years into a flourishing law career and a few months after the birth of her first child, Sona Shah decided it was time to invest her energy into something more meaningful to her. So, despite a plethora of naysayers, she left the legal profession and mustered up the courage to go back to focusing on something that had fulfilled her for decades - tutoring. With My Private Professor, she incorporated a giveback model through which part of the proceeds of each tutoring hour is used to give students in underserved communities or experiencing homelessness access to free tutoring. She also added a sliding scale for tutoring rates to make this resource accessible. Shah’s mission at MPP is to provide top-notch, individualized tutoring from a team of experts to help all students reach their greatest potential.