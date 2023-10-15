Managing Partner

Knobbe Martens

Steven J. Nataupsky, managing partner of Knobbe Martens, leads one of the country’s largest intellectual property firms with approximately 300 lawyers and scientists. His extensive expertise covers all facets of intellectual property, encompassing patents, trademarks, copyrights, domain names, and trade secrets. Nataupsky excels in protecting these rights, pursuing infringers, and defending clients against infringement allegations. His accomplishments include securing numerous patents, trademarks, and copyrights across various domains, as well as achieving multimillion-dollar jury verdicts.

Nataupsky’s outstanding legal acumen has earned him numerous accolades, including recognition as a “Leading Trademark Lawyer” in the World Trademark Review 1000, praise in The Legal 500 United States guide, and a spot on the Orange County Business Journal’s OC500 list of influential business leaders. He also contributes to academia as an adjunct professor of intellectual property law at the University of California, Irvine School of Law.