Founder Volunteer CEO

The Literacy Project

Sue Grant founded The Literacy Project, an organization that has served 10,500 underserved students from low-income families. Under her leadership, she has helped raise over $4.8 million to provide a reading program at “no cost” to both the child and school within four states. The nonprofit’s 30-hour program significantly improves a child’s ability to read, averaging skill increases from 76% to 129%. The agency has also donated $1.92 million worth of reading games to 47,250 family members, promoting family literacy.

Grant was also a founding board member of the Coalition for Reading Excellence in Washington D.C. The Literacy Project’s goal is to rise in service and scale to become a national charity addressing illiteracy nationwide. Prior to launching The Literacy Project, she founded OC Public Relations which helped raise collectively over $10.6 million for causes.

