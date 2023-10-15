(Benjamin Edwards)

Co-CEO & Managing Principal

Hendy

Susan Dwyer, co-CEO & managing principal at Hendy, leads a creative powerhouse transforming spaces into extraordinary human experiences. With 20+ years of experience, she oversees business operations and interior architecture at Hendy’s Corporate Studio. Her portfolio showcases wellness initiatives, innovative layouts, and collaborative workspaces. Notably, Dwyer led the redesign of 5.11 Tactical HQ, infusing their materials into architectural elements. The Pacific Life HQ renovation reflects their brand through custom design and features.

In 2023, Dwyer became co-CEO sharing oversight of growth and human resources. Leading under an Employee Stock Option Plan, she fosters a progressive, collaborative culture. Passionate about mentorship, she develops future leaders and is NCARB certified. Dwyer’s architectural prowess and respect for local history make her an indelible force, licensed in multiple states, and a member of CoreNet Global.