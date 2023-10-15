Taryn PalumboExecutive Director

Orange County Grantmakers

A strategic business leader, community relations expert, and public policy advocate, Taryn Palumbo has dedicated the last seven years to steering a funder collaborative committed to advancing social impact by supporting, strengthening, and building adaptive leadership in the nonprofit sector. As the first-ever executive director of Orange County Grantmakers, a role she has held since 2018, she has helped the organization achieve unprecedented impact, including increasing its membership twofold, more than doubling the budget, and growing the number of events from five per year to over 70.

In support of OC Grantmakers’ mission to advance equity across the region, Palumbo has also enhanced the organization’s public profile, transforming it from an internal-facing peer networking group into a leading voice in the nonprofit and philanthropic community at large.