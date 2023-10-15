Timothy Michael Mulroy

Wealth Management Advisor

Wealth Coast Wealth Management and Insurance Solutions

Timothy Mulroy, a seasoned wealth management advisor and co-founder of Wealth Coast Wealth Management & Insurance Solutions, boasts over two decades of industry expertise. He has consistently excelled in various leadership roles, earning regional and national accolades. As an intern in Pennsylvania, he demonstrated his commitment to comprehensive financial planning. As a managing director, he successfully built a thriving district office, fostering a team of 40 professionals. In 2013, Mulroy took the reins as managing partner in Newport Beach, revitalizing the organization and setting new industry standards. Co-founding Wealth Coast in 2023, he continues to offer innovative, client-centered financial guidance. Beyond his professional achievements, Mulroy is involved with the Jessie Rees Foundation and supports community theater, exemplifying his visionary leadership and dedication to empowering others in the financial services industry.