Senior Vice President, Client Advisor

Partners Bank of California

Tom Calahan, senior vice president and client advisor at Partners Bank of California, has had a significant impact on the bank’s regional expansion. He successfully launched a new branch office in Beverly Hills in 2018, where his leadership resulted in over $50 million in production within the first 24 months. In 2020, he returned to Orange County and now manages a nine-figure portfolio from the Mission Viejo branch office. Before joining Partners Bank in 2016, Calahan started his financial services career in 2011 and achieved top production as a business banker at US Bank. He is an honors graduate and Division 1 baseball scholar-athlete from the University of California, Irvine. Calahan’s impressive track record and leadership continue to drive success in the banking sector.