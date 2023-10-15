Managing Director & Managing Partner

Tait & Associates, Inc.

and Affiliated Companies.

Trevor Tait holds the position of managing director and managing partner at Tait & Associates, Inc. and Affiliated Companies. This third-generation, family-owned business has thrived in Orange County for 59 years, focusing on real estate development, engineering, and environmental compliance and providing engineering and related services for significant public and private projects in the region. Tait’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found the Tait Development Company, which is currently developing multiple projects throughout California and the western U.S. Notably, they are master-planning the redevelopment of the 375-acre former Coyote Canyon Landfill in Newport Coast, CA, in collaboration with the county of Orange. Recognized as one of Orange County’s most influential individuals by the O.C. Business Journal for consecutive years, he earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Vanderbilt University and resides in Dana Point with his wife and three children.