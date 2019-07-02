The Supreme Court tries to stay above the political fray

Finally and perhaps most important, Roberts joined the court’s liberal justices in a ruling that questioned the motives of the Trump administration in moving to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census. Roberts said that the administration’s justification for asking the question — that it would help in enforcement of the Voting Rights Act — “seems to have been contrived.” That was a charitable description of the administration’s maneuvering, which seems to have been motivated by a desire to depress Latino participation in the census and as a result, reduce Democratic representation in the next round of redistricting. Roberts’ fellow Republican appointees should have joined him in that rebuke.