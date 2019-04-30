O.C. has only taken a half-step in the right direction on its DNA program

Although law enforcement runs most crime labs around the country, it’s not the best way to go because police and sheriffs have some of the same conflicts in collecting and analyzing evidence that the district attorney does. Crime labs should be operated independently, possibly by a university or a nonprofit. Orange County’s wasn’t, but at least it had multiple oversight from the county’s chief executive, the sheriff and the D.A. It didn’t make for the most efficient operation, yet the structure still provided a modicum of checks and balances in the absence of truly independent leadership. Removing the D.A. from the mix weakens those checks and balances.